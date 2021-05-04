An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, killing at least 23 people, including children and injuring dozens

- CONTROVERSIAL MNANGAGWA ZANU PF Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate this afternoon after it got the required two thirds majority. from at least 65 Senators who included Zanu-PF
- ZULU QUEEN MANTFOMBI DLAMINI 65 DIED A MONTH after becoming regent until a permanent successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died a month ago, was named The Zulu royal family in South Africa announced the death of its monarch Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu at the end of April 2021 just a month after she became regent.
- MA'AT ZIMBABWE OPPOSITION LEADER NEFERKARE NEMBAWARE mocks MDC factions for barren politics saying his party has all the credentials to dislodge MDC as the country's main opposition.
- SECESSIONIST political party Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) has dissolved its leadership and appointed a taskforce to oversee its elective congress
(CNN)An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, killing at least 23 people, including children, according to local government officials.
At least 65 people have been hospitalized, seven of whom are in serious condition, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.The train was traveling on an elevated part of the city’s rapid transit system on the newest Line 12, also known as the Golden Line, when part of the overpass collapsed onto traffic below, Mexico’s Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection said.
The mayor said one survivor was trapped in a vehicle beneath the rubble, but has since been freed. There were no other people trapped, the mayor said.Rescue efforts were temporarily suspended earlier in the night due to concerns over the stability of the subway car, which was still dangling over the road. CNN