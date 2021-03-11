AN UTAH MOTHER HAS DIED JUST FOUR DAYS after she received the second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.









Kassidi Kurill, 39, from Ogden received her second dose of the vaccine on 1 February. But by the evening of 5 February, she was dead, according to 2News, which first reported her death.



The single mother had no known health problems or pre-existing conditions prior to her receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the publication. The family was now waiting on autopsy results to better determine the cause of her death.

“She was seemingly healthy as a horse,” Ms Kurill’s father, Alfred Hawley, told Fox News. “She had no known underlying conditions.”

One day after receiving the Covid vaccine, Ms Kurill reportedly complained of drinking fluids but being unable to urinate. Symptoms also included a headache and nausea.

Her condition then improved the next day before she experienced increased heart palpitations on 4 February, encouraging Mr Hawley to take his daughter to the hospital.

Symptoms escalated to Ms Kurill throwing up while at the hospital. Doctors performed blood tests, which encouraged them to put her on the liver transplant list.

“They were trying to get her to a point where she was stable enough for a liver transplant. And they just could not get her stable,” Mr Hawley told Fox News. “She got worse and worse throughout the day. And at nine o’clock, she passed.”

Side effects including flu-like symptoms are common for people who’ve received a Covid-19 vaccine. But severe effects, such as anaphylaxis, are extremely rare.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has logged the vaccine doses administered from 14 December, 2020 to 8 March, 2021. Of the more than 92 million Covid-19 doses administered in the US, the agency has received 1,637 reports of death among people after they received a vaccine, which was about 0.0018 per cent.

The agency stated on its website that “VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

Four of the deaths have occurred in Utah, according to 2News.

Health experts have cautioned that just because a person has died shortly after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine does not indicate the jab was the cause of their death.

While VAERS’ data confirms that 1,637 people have died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine dose, the data does not state all of these people died from the jab.

“CDC and [Food and Drug Administration] physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports,” the CDC said.

“A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths,” the agency added.

Mr Hawley described his daughter’s death as one in a million, but it hasn’t stopped him from receiving a Covid-19 vaccine himself and encouraging other people to do so.

“It appears she was the odd one out that had the terrible reaction,” he said, adding “the vaccine is going to help you.” Yahoo

photo -Kassidi Kurill, 39, (pictured with her daughter) received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on 1 February








