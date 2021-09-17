ANCIENT WORLD’S BIGGEST tree, by volume on Earth, 275ft (83m) General Sherman, about 2,500 years old in California’s world-famous Sequoia National Park is wrapped with fire-resistant blankets.

Firefighters are wrapping fire-resistant blankets around ancient trees as blazes tear through California’s world-famous Sequoia National Park.

Officials fear the fire could reach the Giant Forest, a grove of some of the world’s biggest trees, within hours.

The forest hosts some 2,000 sequoias, including the 275ft (83m) General Sherman, the biggest tree by volume on Earth and about 2,500 years old.

The Colony and Paradise fires have been growing for a week.

More than 350 firefighters, along with helicopters and water-dropping planes, have been mobilised to battle the blazes.

They have wrapped several trees, including the General Sherman, with aluminium foil to protect them. “It’s a very significant area for many, many people, so a lot of special effort is going into protecting this grove,” Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks spokesperson Rebecca Paterson told the LA Times.

Experts say sequoia trees are very fire-resistant and have evolved to survive flames. Sparked by lightning, the Paradise and Colony fires have been growing across rugged shrubland in the Sierra Nevada. BBCPHOTO-General Sherman tree The Sequoia National Park is home to the biggest tree in the world