‘As long as Mnangagwa is there, we shall remain under the auspices of a dictator, He will go whether he likes it or not. This is not his mother’s country,’-Job Sikhala MDC deputy national chairperson

Fresh from being acquitted, MDC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to prepare for major civil unrest, unless he halts Zimbabwe’s worsening national rot.

He said he would leave no stone unturned to put pressure on Mnangagwa and the government to act on the growing hardships being felt by Zimbabweans.

Sikhala told Mnangagwa that he should not think that he will be in power forever as will soon be out of office.

Sikhala said Mnangagwa should leave his job, insisting Zimbabwe did not belong to the Zanu PF leader’s mother.

The MDC deputy national chair said the Zanu PF led government has turned university graduates into money changers (illegal foreign currency dealers) yet they could be entrepreneurs and professionals working in their right jobs to help develop the troubled country.

“As long as long as Emerson Mnangagwa is there, we shall remain under the auspices of a dictator.

“No longer should a Zimbabwean be frightened by Emmerson Mnangagwa to demand what is rightfully yours,” Sikhala said.

He added that the time was now for Mnangagwa to leave office.

“He will go whether he likes it or not. This is not his mother’s country,” he said. – Dailynews

