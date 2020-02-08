At least 12 people have been shot dead and many injured by a Thai soldier in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat), police say.

A defence ministry spokesman told BBC Thai that Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, had attacked his commanding officer before stealing a gun and ammunition from a military camp.

He then opened fire at a Buddhist temple and at a shopping centre in the city, north-east of Bangkok.

The suspect is still at large.

Local media footage appears to show the suspect getting out of a car in front of the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the Muang district and firing shots as people flee. Other footage showed a fire outside the building.

Authorities have been sealing off the centre as they try to track down the suspect, who is reportedly inside the building. Police have warned people to stay at home.

The suspect’s motive remains unclear.

However, he posted on his social media accounts during the attack, with one post on Facebook asking whether he should surrender.

He had earlier posted an image of a pistol with three sets of bullets, along with the words: “It is time to get excited.” bbc

WELCOME EVERYONE: 294,182 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 294,182 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,709 likes

24,756 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,819

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4



