- VP Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry granted $1 500 bail coupled with stringent conditions by High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere.
- LONDON — Rise in Attacks on Albinos , 18 Murders , 5 Abductions In 19 Months by people seeking their body parts for witchcraft prompted Amnesty International to call yesterday for authorities to do more to punish those responsible - Reuters. Posted on June 8, 2016 by www.newzimbabwevision.com
- ‘MALAWI mutilation, abduction and murder of Albinos, in a country with over 10,000 Albinos, all for wealth charms from body parts and to rape albinos as an HIV cure,..welcome to Africa!’.
- Five Britons have tested positive for coronavirus in eastern France, the French health minister confirmed.
- SCOTLAND'S ex finance sec Derek Mackay, tipped as a future successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, resigns after sending 270 messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy over a six-month period on Instagram and Facebook.
At least 12 people have been shot dead and many injured by a Thai soldier in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat), police say
A defence ministry spokesman told BBC Thai that Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, had attacked his commanding officer before stealing a gun and ammunition from a military camp.
He then opened fire at a Buddhist temple and at a shopping centre in the city, north-east of Bangkok.
The suspect is still at large.
Local media footage appears to show the suspect getting out of a car in front of the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the Muang district and firing shots as people flee. Other footage showed a fire outside the building.
Authorities have been sealing off the centre as they try to track down the suspect, who is reportedly inside the building. Police have warned people to stay at home.
The suspect’s motive remains unclear.
However, he posted on his social media accounts during the attack, with one post on Facebook asking whether he should surrender.
He had earlier posted an image of a pistol with three sets of bullets, along with the words: “It is time to get excited.” bbc
