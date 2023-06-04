AT LEAST 288 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED after at least two trains were involved in a crash in eastern India after a passenger train in India’s eastern Odisha state derailed and was struck by another oncoming train on an adjacent train track . which also hit a stationary freight train close by

It happened about 130 miles southwest of Kolkata, in Odisha’s Balasore district, at around 7pm local time on Friday.

It is the country’s deadliest rail accident in more than two decades.

Between 10 and 12 carriages of one train derailed and debris fell on a nearby track, said rail spokesperson Amitabh Sharma.

The debris was hit by another train coming from the opposite direction and up to three carriages from that train also derailed.

Fire services chief Sudhanshu Sarangi told the Press Trust of India that more than 850 people were injured – many of them seriously.

A third train carrying freight was also reportedly involved, but authorities have not yet confirmed it.

Rescuers were still trying to free hundreds of people feared trapped in carriages on Saturday morning, said Balasore authorities. news.sky. businessinsider