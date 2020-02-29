AXE weilding Chiweshe woman, (37) of Chiweshe allegedly killed her husband over the paternity of their two month old baby on February 24

AXE weilding Chiweshe woman, Maggie S Mayulwa (37) of Vhunza village ,Chief Makope Chiweshe allegedly killed her husband Enwell Mupakuri i over the paternity of their two month old baby on February 24.

She was not asked to plead to a murder charge yesterday before a Bindura magistrate magistrate Ethel Chichera who remanded her in custody to March 3 and advised her to apply for bail at High Court.

The baby cried while in the hands of father and he claimed to have been told by his ancestors that the baby was not his.

He subsequently took an axe and threatened to kill the baby the suspect jumped on the now deceased and grabbed the axe which she used to strike her husband twice on the head and he died on the spot.

After committing the gruesome murder Mayulwa surrendered her self to the police.

Their 11 year old son discovered the dead body laying motionless in a pool of blood and reported to his grandmother, who waited for the police to come and pick the body. – Byo24

