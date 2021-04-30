BEITBRIDGE MAN 45 jailed 30 years for raping three minors 7/9/11 yrs, two were his daughters.

- THE TRUTH ABOUT CHAMISA, MDC, ZANU PF and the future of Zimbabwe laid bare for all to see
- STATE-OWNED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY, TelOne, has retrenched more than 180 workers whose qualifications it says did not meet the standard for its evolution into the digital world.
- BENJAMIN HANNAM, THE FIRST BRITISH POLICE OFFICER to be convicted of a terrorism offence, being part of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group has been jailed for four years and four months. Benjamin Hannam was found guilty on 1 April of membership of the extreme-right group National Action, which he left before joining the Met. The 22-year-old was also convicted of possessing documents useful to a terrorist and of fraud over lies on his police application. He was jailed at the Old Bailey for four years and four months.
- SERIAL ARMED ROBBER Liberty Mupamhanga (29) seeks bail
Midzo Sibanda of Dulivhadzimu Suburb denied four charges of rape but Beitbridge Regional Magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ndebele convicted him on the strength of the State evidence.
She slapped Sibanda with 15 years imprisonment for the first two counts, and another 15 years for count three and four.
Sibanda was left with an effective 30 years to serve after the court ruled that the 15 years in the first two counts will run concurrently.
Prosecutor, Ms Tsitsi Mtukwa said Sibanda abused his daughters aged eight and nine years in January last year.
The court heard that the third minor was sexually abused on Christmas day last year.
The matter came to light when Sibanda was arrested on a different charge on January 15 this year and his children were taken to a local children’s home where they later narrated their ordeal to social workers there.
The other case was separately reported by the victim’s mother. Chronicle.