- SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT WORKS TO RECTIFY A SECURITY FLAW which could allow people to edit Covid vaccination status certificates.
- A warrant of arrest was issued yesterday for former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira, at present in South Africa on official Parliamentary business, after she failed to attend court for her trial on corruption-related offences although the State agreed last week that her bail conditions could be modified so she had her diplomatic passport back.
- FORMER BBC DIRECTOR GENERAL Lord Hall, resigns following reports into 1995 BBC-Panorama interview with Princess Diana.
- OVER 50 MILLION COVID VACCINES ADMINISTERED IN England making it the biggest and most important National effort-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
BLACKS AT , BULAWAYO OLD NIC MINE accuse their white South African managers of racially abusing them, among other unfair labour practices.
The Southern Eye heard that cases of victimisation, threats of retrenchments or dismissals were on the rise at the mine.
Employees cited South African nationals Andries Bredenkamp and Gina Rothner, chief executive officer and chief operations officer of stoking the racial tensions.
“We have reported our problems but it seems you are ignoring us,” read a letter of complaint addressed to the company’s managing director Mark Hughes.
“These people are given positions on the mine and we do not want them.
“They shout racially abusive language at people and we wonder why we are being treated like dogs in our own country.”
The aggrieved workers added: “We as Old Nic Mine employees are writing this letter to let you know we are tired of Bredenkamp (CEO) and Rothner (COO).
“They came as consultants but they have only caused problems; they promised to push up production but we are not going anywhere.
“They have instilled fear on employees, causing confusion within the labour force.
“They give instructions to grade 1 employees and this causes conflicts with supervisors and management.”
Both Hughes and Sethi Nyazenga, the company secretary acknowledged that the matter was being investigated.
“We are doing an investigation on that.
“I have no further comments,” Hughes said.
- newsday