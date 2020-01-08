BODY of Child aged about 10 found in the undercarriage of a plane that had arrived in Paris from Abidjan, at Charles de Gaulle Airport early in the morning.

Air France confirmed that “the lifeless body of a stowaway” was discovered at Charles de Gaulle Airport early in the morning.

The body was found in the well of the landing gear of the aircraft that flew in from Ivory Coast, it said.

An investigation is under way.

“The airline expresses their condolences and deplores this human tragedy,” Air France said in a tweet, without specifying the age of person found.

The National Gendarmerie confirmed to the BBC that the body discovered at 06:40 local time (05:40 GMT) was of “African origin”.

The Air France Boeing 777 had taken off from Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s main city, on Tuesday evening.

An Ivorian security source told the AFP news agency: “Aside from the human drama, this shows a major failing of security at Abidjan airport.” BBC

WELCOME EVERYONE: 286,536 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 286,536 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,801

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2