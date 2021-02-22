- Zimbabwe Republic Police officer and 3 accomplices including a man on bail shot dead in Harare robbery
- A 32-YEAR-OLD Lupane man attempted to rape a 78-year-old woman in a bush last Thursday.
- BOEING 777 grounded worldwide after a 777 engine failure that caused debris to be strewn across a US Denver suburb
- Hundreds scrambled for Zanu PF party cards at Kwekwe district offices today
- ECONOMIST CROSS resigns from (RBZ)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) less than two years into the role
