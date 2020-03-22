Boris Johnson has warned “tougher measures” could be introduced if people do not take the government’s coronavirus advice seriously as UK deaths reach 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition. .

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

Boris Johnson has warned “tougher measures” could be introduced if people do not take the government’s coronavirus advice seriously
as UK deaths reach 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition. .

Leave a Comment