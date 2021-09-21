Boris Johnson Johnon who is expecting his second child with Carrie is in December confirms he has six children

Boris Johnson has confirmed for the first time how many children he has.

During an interview with an American broadcaster, the prime minister said he has six children.

Previously, Johnson has famously refused to say how many children he has, notably during the 2019 general election campaign.

But Johnson, speaking to NBC’s Today show in an interview clip released on Tuesday, was asked about the upcoming birth of his second child with wife Carrie.

And when interviewer Savannah Guthrie stated: "You have six kids," Johnson said: "Yes."

He then appeared to add: “Six.”

The PM is known to have four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, one from an extramarital affair with Helen MacIntyre and one with current wife Carrie Johnson.

It has also been previously alleged, in court proceedings, that he has fathered another child from an affair.

Johnson has repeatedly said he does not discuss his private life, and during the 2019 election campaign said he would not be talking about his children.

Meanwhile, asked by Guthrie what it’s like to have a baby in Downing Street, Johnson – who has been in the US to discuss climate change at the UN, as well as have talks with president Joe Biden – added: “It’s fantastic. It’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you that much. But I love it, absolutely love it.

“I change a lot of nappies.”

During a "half-time pep talk" with his cabinet on Friday, Johnson made another rare statement about his children when he said: "I'm just thinking about delivery… I've seen a few delivery rooms, probably seen as many delivery rooms as anybody in this… with the possible exception of Jacob [Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons who has six children]."