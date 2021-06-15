- ZIMBABWE COVID- spike in hospital admissions while isolation centres are fast filling up, average of 110 new infections a day.
- ZIMBABWEAN THUG Ronnie Macmillan 25 ''shot dead in a hail of bullets in Midrand, South Africa'
- Early warning signs of self-harm can appear in children almost a decade before it starts, say researchers.
- MURDER:-Stab victim body found dead in a maize field in Pumula South suburb and another at his home in Njube Bulawayo.
- BULAWAYO Mzilikazi and Makokoba residents have burst sewers that have caused raw effluent to flow into houses for months.
BORIS JOHNSON POSTPONES easing of England covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 19 July 2021.
