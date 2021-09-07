

The Prime Minister is expected to reveal that National Insurance will be increased by around 1.25 per cent in a move that could generate more than £10 billion for the NHS.

For months, the public has been told a solution to the social care crisis was coming, but the new funds will first go to reducing NHS waiting lists.

On Monday night, there remained uncertainty about when exactly the money would then be available to help those facing huge social care costs in later life.

Boris Johnson will announce a tax rise on Tuesday to pay for the cost of lockdown on the NHS, facing down Tory rebels angry over the manifesto-breaking move.

Watch: Health Secretary announces extra £5.4bn for NHS

The Telegraph understands Mr Johnson was privately warned it could take six years for NHS waiting lists to return to normal levels, even with new money.

The Government has already committed more than £5 billion to help bring down waiting lists this winter.

On Monday night, Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, called the proposals a “sham” because they did not attempt to fundamentally reform the system of social care itself.

Sally Warren, the former director for social care at the Department for Health and Social Care, also said there was a “big worry” the NHS would keep the funding rather than it eventually going to social care.

With a backbench Tory rebellion brewing, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, told Tory MPs on Monday night there was a “tough autumn ahead”, and urged them to stick with the Prime Minister, saying: “We owe him our support and loyalty.”

The Telegraph understands a snap vote on the plans in the House of Commons is being considered for later this week by the Government in an attempt to secure early support.

Teeing up the announcements, Mr Johnson said: “The NHS is the pride of our United Kingdom, but it has been put under enormous strain by the pandemic. We cannot expect it to recover alone.

“We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long-term funding it needs to continue fighting Covid and start tackling the backlogs, and end the injustice of catastrophic costs for social care.

“My Government will not duck the tough decisions needed to get NHS patients the treatment they need and to fix our broken social care system.”

The announcements on Tuesday amount to a major political gamble by the Prime Minister, who will attempt to fix two problems by generating billions of pounds a year more for the Treasury.

One of those problems is the social care crisis, with Mr Johnson finally revealing his proposals more than two years after promising he had a “clear plan” to do so when he entered Number 10.

It will see a cap placed on the amount someone can pay on social care in their lifetime before the state picks up the bills. A figure of around £80,000 was expected to be selected, though discussions continued on Monday.

Around one in seven people now pay over £100,000 in care costs, a situation senior government figures described as “unfair” and which could lead to a “catastrophic discrepancy” in treatment.

A “floor” in a person’s assets – a threshold for the amount you can keep, below which the state will step in to help pay for social care – will also be announced. It is expected to be around £100,000.

But the Government has decided its package will also deal with the soaring NHS waiting lists that have been seen with treatments delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, more than five million people are waiting for NHS treatment. That could reach 13 million before it starts coming down, according to think tank estimates.

NHS could increase its capacity by 10pcThe Government announced on Monday that another £5.4 billion would be given to the NHS for the next six months to help bring down the waiting lists.

A similar amount is expected for the coming years. Government sources said it could lead to hundreds of thousands more patients being treated each year, with the NHS increasing its capacity by 10 per cent.

Both moves will be paid for by an increase in National Insurance, which is paid by 25 million people in the UK as well as employers. The rise is expected to be around 1.25 percentage points. Telegraph