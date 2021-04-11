Borrowdale road and Harare Drive traffic lights hit-and-run driver arrested after a recording of the incident went viral on social media.



A HARARE man, who seriously injured a seven-year-old girl in a hit-and-run accident has been arrested after a recording of the incident went viral on social media.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Herbert Chakanyuka was arrested after the accident was captured on a closed circuit television camera.

The incident occurred at the traffic lights-controlled intersection at Borrowdale road and Harare Drive.

“The Zimbabwe republic Police confirms that the suspect has been arrested and the victim has since been identified as Mitchelle Kapfumo,” Nyathi said.

“The suspect is being charged with negligent driving and failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident and failure to render assistance after an accident. The case is now pending before the courts – the standard