Borrowdale road and Harare Drive traffic lights hit-and-run driver arrested after a recording of the incident went viral on social media.

- HANGING TREEE: Where British settlers hung nine Ndebele warriors more than 100 years ago at the height of the Umvukela (Matabeleland uprisings) in 1896-7, along JMN Nkomo Street between Connaught Avenue and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, is a national monument as it symbolises both subjugation and resistance to colonialism by the Zimabwe’s citizens.
- 300 Cowdray Park opposition members mostly defectors from MDC-Alliance joined Zanu-PF during yesterday’s meeting
- Financial institutions have grouped under the Bankers Association and resolved not to accept the state-issued 99-year farm leases.
- OPPOSITION party Zapu says it will this week write to Parliament seeking to recall its former members, who are now part of the ruling Zanu-PF.
A HARARE man, who seriously injured a seven-year-old girl in a hit-and-run accident has been arrested after a recording of the incident went viral on social media.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Herbert Chakanyuka was arrested after the accident was captured on a closed circuit television camera.
The incident occurred at the traffic lights-controlled intersection at Borrowdale road and Harare Drive.
“The Zimbabwe republic Police confirms that the suspect has been arrested and the victim has since been identified as Mitchelle Kapfumo,” Nyathi said.
“The suspect is being charged with negligent driving and failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident and failure to render assistance after an accident. The case is now pending before the courts – the standard