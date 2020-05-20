- BOSS- Mnangagwa has fired , motormouth , boot-licker Minister Mutodi with immediate effect.
- UK coronavirus death toll over 44,000 -almost 10,000 more than previously thought -Office for National Statistics (ONS
- UK CORONA VIRUS-545 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 35,341 across all UK settings.
- Chamisa has sought the intervention of the UN in the alleged abduction and torture case of his three-party members by suspected State security agents on Wednesday last week.
- MTHWAKAZI LIBERATION FRONT LEADER , DAVID MAGAGULA, passed away, this morning after a short illness
BOSS- Mnangagwa has fired , motormouth , boot-licker Minister Mutodi with immediate effect.
PRESIDENT: Mnangagwa has fired Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi with immediate effect. More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya