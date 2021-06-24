BOTSWANA POLICE shot three Zimbabwean armed robbers dead, in the Block 6 neighbourhood of Gaborone early Thursday,

The trio, who were aged between 30 and 40, were “intercepted by police whilst committing a robbery” at a home in the Block 6 neighbourhood of Gaborone early Thursday, police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Modube said in a statement.

“Three suspected robbers were fatally shot in an exchange of fire with members of the Botswana Police Service… A firearm suspected to have been used by the suspects, all suspected to be Zimbabwean citizen males, was found at the scene,” Modube said.

Botswana police have urged members of the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of two members of the gang who fled from the scene. – zimlive