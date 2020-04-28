- POLLUTION, CLIMATE CHANGE, covid-19-China has stopped approving coal mines but will help build US$3 billion Zimbabwe Sengwa coal plant
- MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA'S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket.
- Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi announces a one-week extension of the 30 day lockdown due to end on 30 April to 7 May .
- FORMER Cold Storage Company (now CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe) board member, Mr Charles Boy Madonko, 83 has died
- Jane Mary Jongwe, a UK-based Zimbabwean nurse, reportedly died of Covid-19, on Sunday in Birmingham.
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced a one-week extension of the nationwide lockdown that was due to end on 30 April after one month.
President Masisi said the extension was agreed after advice from health experts following an increase in local transmissions.
The extension will end on 7 May followed by two weeks of “sequentially easing” the restrictions.
During the extension, the government will decide on a strategy to ease restrictions depending on how citizens follow guidelines designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Botswana has confirmed 22 cases of the virus and one death. BBC