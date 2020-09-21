BOY (7) MURDERED, HEAD , NECK, ARMS AND LEGS HACKED OFF, IN MUREWA.A 7-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murewa was allegedly murdered last week in a suspected case of ritual killing.Reports are that the boy was sent by his parents to look after the garden on the morning of September 17.His parents went to the garden later to do some watering and found that their son was missing.The parents enquired on the whereabouts of their son from other children who were also looking after their gardens nearby.They were told that their son has been seen swimming in a nearby pond.The boy’s parents went to the pond but could not find their son.They then alerted some villagers and a search was conducted until midnight but they could not find him.On September 18, in the morning, a day after the boy went missing, it is reported that a neighbour woke up and discovered his dog and its puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.He then alerted the boy’s parents and a report was made to the police.The body had its head, neck, both legs and arms hacked off.Asst Comm NyathiNational police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the matter are in progress.“Police in Murewa are looking for perpetrators behind the gruesome murder of a 7-year-old boy who went missing on September 17, 2020 after he had been sent to the garden by his mother.More in HomeDam ushers “The body of the boy was later discovered on September18 2020 being eaten by dogs with the head, arms and legs chopped off for suspected ritual purposes. We urge parents and guardians to always be on the look out of their minors and prioritise their safety, at all times The Herald

11Tabeth Caroline Moyo, Medina Manuel-rahamn and 9 others31 Comments7 SharesLikeCommentShare

