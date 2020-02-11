ZUPCO BUS ACCIDENT, AGAIN! – 27 were injured when a (ZUPCO) bus overturned near Beatrice this afternoon, at the 57-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

BREAKING: 27 PEOPLE WERE INJURED WHEN a Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) bus overturned near Beatrice this afternoon, at the 57-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

Zimbabwe is surprisingly the only country where bus drivers are very cautius and trees suddenly leap into the road and then in defensive driving mode, the bus drivers veer off the roads to avoid the trees which somehow follow the buses until the buses crash,..what else can justify such road carnage where daily, buses fall into rivers, onto their sides or upside down and sometimes smash into other vehicles?

Only a fool would really believe that its safe to be a Zimbabwe bus or more specifically road because its clearly gambling with one’s life.The Zupco bus which serves the Zvishavane-Harare route, was bound for Harare when the diver lost control, veered off the road and overturned near Beatrice, and landed on its right side.

The bus had 67 passengers on board and 27 were injured and were rushed to Beatrice Hospital for treatment. Sibusiso Ngwenya

