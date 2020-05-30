BREAKING: HARARE JUDGE, JUSTICE TAWANDA CHITAPO RULES THAT MDC ALLIANCE IS NOT A POLITICAL PARTY

Harare judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapo has handed down a ruling dismissing the claim by the Nelson Chamisa led opposition form that it is a political party.

The judgement is in connection with a matter taken by MDC Alliance to court challenging the authority of the Thokozani Khupe led MDC outfit to recall members of parliament elected through MDC Alliance ticket.

Justice Chitapo said the MDC T acted in accordance with the Alliance document signed by Morgan Tsvangirai when it recalled the quartet from parliament.

Chamisa’s camp lost the case with costs.

Giving the ruling the judge said for a political party to sue it must have a constitution and should exist separately from its members.

He stated that the fact that a group of people has come together under a common name does not make them a legal person.

The MDC Alliance agreement had a life span of five years, there is no written variation of this agreement the judge added.

Chitapo further sad, “I note the judgement made declaring that MDC Alliance is a political party and has the capacity to sue or be sued. That judges does not bind another judge. It’s not within my power to review the judgement of my sister.”- Byo24