- AT LEAST FOUR (CCC) COUNCILLORS haunted by shoddy land deals face immediate suspension over alleged criminal abuse of office
- VP CHIWENGA'S EX-wife Marry Mubaiwa is awaiting right hand amputation, according to her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.
- ZIMBABWE NEWSPAPERS WO) Limited has, with immediate effect, increased cover prices for its various titles as indicated below;
- EX University of Zimbabwe (UZ) vice-chancellor Levy Nyagura trial for corruptly issuing Grace Mugabe a doctorate postponed to June 24.
- CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE (CCC) thwart attempts by Mwonzora led MDC–T supporters to seize (CCC) Bulawayo offices
BREAKING: Harare Mayor Jacob has been recalled as Ward 17 councillor and subsequently as Mayor after his former political party the People’s Democratic Party wrote a letter to the BREAKING: Harare Mayor Jacob has been recalled as Ward 17 councillor and subsequently as Mayor after his former political
BREAKING: Harare Mayor Jacob has been recalled as Ward 17 councillor and subsequently as Mayor after his former political party the People’s Democratic Party wrote a letter to the
Local Government Minister July Moyo informing him of the recall.
In a letter to the Haarre Town Clerk, Moyo said:
I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the People’s Democratic Party stating that the following Councillor has ceased to be a member of the Party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC): –
- Jacob Mafume Ward 17
In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), ward 17 is now vacant.
In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of this vacancy.
This is a developing story…
Source – Byo24
Government Minister July Moyo informing him of the recall.
In a letter to the Haarre Town Clerk, Moyo said:
I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the People’s Democratic Party stating that the following Councillor has ceased to be a member of the Party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC): –
- Jacob Mafume Ward 17
In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), ward 17 is now vacant.
In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of this vacancy.
This is a developing story…
Source – Byo24