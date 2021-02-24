BREAKING NEWS: ‘2 ex MDC Alliance, Senator Timvious and Chebundo have joined Zanu-PF Party’BREAKING NEWS: ‘Two former MDC Alliance key members, Senator Lilian Timvious and Blessing Chebundo have joined Zanu-PF Party’

They have just met with the President and First Secretary, ED Mnangagwa, at State House.

More to follow…Byo24