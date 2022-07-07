BREAKING NEWS: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce his resignation as prime minister today.

Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister. (PA) Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister. (PA)Boris Johnson is set to announce his resignation today following a rebellion that saw his own party turn on him.It is believed he will say he plans to remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, and agreed to stand down.No 10 said in a statement: “The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today.”The PM stepped aside after seeing his authority crumble as dozens of MPs quit and a host of previously loyal backbenchers went public with calls for him to go.On Thursday morning, the final die was cast when Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi told him to resign. Health Secretary Michelle Donelan also quit – less than two days after being appointed.The end of a chaotic Johnson administration – less than two years after he was elected in November 2019 – began when Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit on Tuesday night, sparking a mass exodus of Johnson’s top team.Yesterday, it appeared Johnson was planning to tough it out and said he would “deliver” for voters, despite his dwindling support base.It later became clear that he would no longer be able to govern without the support of the cabinet or the rest of the Conservative Party.After weathering months of scandals, Johnson’s premiership was eventually brought low by accusations of lying to cover up his knowledge of allegations of sexual misconduct against Chris Pincher before hiring him as deputy chief whip.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “good news for the country” that Johnson was stepping down.A statement added: “But it should have happened long ago.“He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal and fraud on an industrial scale."And all those who have been complicit should be utterly ashamed."The Tory party have inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. And they cannot now pretend they are the ones to sort it out."They have been in power for 12 years. The damage they have done is profound."Twelve years of economic stagnation. Twelve years of declining public services. Twelve years of empty promises."Enough is enough. We don't need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government."We need a fresh start for Britain." Watch: Boris Johnson insists people 'don't want an election'Scroll back up to restore default view.Before stepping down, the PM endured an excruciating session of questioning by senior MPs on the liaison committee, where he once again apologised for hiring Pincher despite being aware of concerns over widespread sexual misconduct.Johnson dodged questions on whether he said "all the sex pests are supporting me" and referred to his disgraced colleague as "Pincher by name, Pincher by nature".During questions on integrity in politics, Johnson insisted both the truth and accuracy of language were important to him.The PM had been standing on shaky ground for some time, after managing in June to survive a vote of no confidence in his leadership – albeit narrowly – with 148 of his own MPs trying to oust him.The vote followed the publication of the Sue Gray report into Partygate, which detailed a culture of drunken rule-breaking in Whitehall and Downing Street during lockdown under Johnson's leadership.After the report was made public, Johnson promised a clean-up of the culture in No 10, insisting he was still the best person to lead the country.More to follow…