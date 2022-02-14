- ROYAL AIR FORCE (RAF) suspends senior commander allegedly seen naked outside home.
- BREAKING NEWS: CCC Vice President Tendai Biti has been arrested at Letombo shops Greendale, Harare and taken to Law and Order section in town.
- AMANDA BERKOWITZ (NEE) COHEN and Belynda Halfon, daughters of the late business tycoon and Waverley Blankets owner Victor Cohen might have lost control of at least 13 files of companies they had been made Directors by their dad, after a nephew Aron Vico allegedly forged their signatures on registration documents and took over ownership of their father’s companies and properties, amid suspicion of corrupt activities at the Registrar of Companies in Zimbabwe.
- 'I never saw snake money': Zodwa-Ginimbi's ex wife
- ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMITTEE (Zec) 'illegally moves 170 000 voters.
At present, no charges against him, have been raised.More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya.