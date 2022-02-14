BREAKING NEWS: CCC Vice President Tendai Biti has been arrested at Letombo shops Greendale, Harare and taken to Law and Order section in town.

At present, no charges against him, have been raised.More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya.

