- ENVIRONMENT, CLIMATE CHANGE AND TOURISM MINISTER Mangaliso Ndlovu's nephew was recently arrested for theft of food aid earmarked for distribution to the needy.
- FORMER MDC-T SENIOR OFFICIAL OBERT GUTU HAS APOLOGISED to Zimbabweans for being part of opposition party politicians who repeatedly called on the West to impose and maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe.
- GENIUS ‘Ginimbi Kadungure' died on the spot early Sunday morning in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road, in Harare.
- A FORMER SENIOR Ministry of Local Government and Public Works official has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office after facilitating the sale of a 1,2 hectares piece of land in Borrowdale Harare worth over US$2 million to a minor (8) for just US$65.
BREAKING NEWS: COMEDIAN GRINGO (47) DIED this morning at Wet view hospital Zimre park. Dr Johanes Marisa, a physician at the hospital confirmed Boora’s passing, adding that the comedian had been diagnosed with stomach cancer which had spread to the liver, kidney, intestines and bones. More to follow..
