BREAKING NEWS: COMEDIAN GRINGO (47) DIED this morning at Wet view hospital Zimre park. Dr Johanes Marisa, a physician at the hospital confirmed Boora’s passing, adding that the comedian had been diagnosed with stomach cancer which had spread to the liver, kidney, intestines and bones. More to follow..

-Sibusiso Ngwenya.

