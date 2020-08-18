BREAKING NEWS: ‘COUP IN MALI’ – shots have been fired inside an army base near the capital, Bamako and troops are on their way to the capital and the French embassy has advised people to stay at home. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is under increased pressure to step down in the face of large opposition protests and he has has been taken to a secure location.

Mali is under growing anger due to the corruption and the mismanagement of the economy along with the

worsening security situation with jihadist and communal violence on the rise-

REMOVAL OF WESTERN SANCTIONS upon Zimbabwe will benefit the whole region, outgoing Sadc chairperson Tanzanian President, Dr John Magufuli-Rubbish utterances by one of the dictator old boy’s club. Zimbabwe must be choked by snctions until Zanu pf steps down and gives the country back to the people, demilitarises the cabinet and rural areas, while returning the military back to barracks,…for now, maintain or escalate sanctions,..Zanu pf must go!

Magufuli is talking nonsense considering that just a fortnight ago, the Tanzanian government banned the use of social media as a tool for organizing, planning or even supporting any form of demonstration online, effectively bringing in new rules that restrict online content and infringe on people’s freedom of expression.

www.newzimbabwevision.com , fearlessly says ECONOMIC SABOTAGE OF THE ZIMBABWE ECONOMY, will liberate the people, its either we as Zimbabweans take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive force in 2023.

Worldwide, Zimbabweans need to ramp up the pressure against the militarised Mnangagwa regime by pressuring their respective governments to break ties with the oppressive regime, the very reason why millions of Zimbabweans are spread across the diaspora, having fled from the oppression.Zimbabweans must demand for Zimbabwe embassies worldwide to be closed and the Zimbabwe government employees including the ambassadors, stripped of their diplomatic immunity and privileges, removed from the countries and sent back to Zimbabwe.

We all need to work together in closing all economic space from which the regime is benefiting and that includes identifying businesses or investments with links to the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa regime, press for economic sanctions against all such businesses and firmly discourage any investment of finance or resources by International Investors including the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, International Development Association (IDA) , Non Governmental organisations (NGOs and more Institutions and individuals.

Short of Zimbabweans crashing this regime by shutting down the regime, making Zimbabwe ungovernable , the system will not budge an inch. Its either we as Zimbabweans take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive force in 2023.

The militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime led by the 3 retired trained soldiers, war veterans of the liberation struggle from the racist Rhodesian leader Ian Smith, who are pictured here, President Mnangagwa and his two vice presidents, Kembo Mohadi and Constantine Chiwenga is a highly oppressive regime.

I have always stated that Zimbabwe gained Independence from the British on 18 April 1980 when Black Mugabe took over from white Ian Smith but nothing changed, same evil , different colour but for Zimbabweans, we are now 40 years into oppression by the ‘Better Blacks’ who use the same oppressive laws and system to keep their own kith and kin down, while they monopolise all wealth and power.

Basically Zanu pf is a military is a well entrenched military dictatorship, oppressive regime which came into power by the BULLET and thats why the people have continuously lost elections to the militarised Zanu pf regime since 1980, a BALLOT will not unseat a military dictatorship.

2023 general elections will change nothing, the people will only participate in an already flawed election , set up by the regime, to legitimise yet another stolen election.

The people need to remember that these few powerful military figures are filthy rich multimillionaires, who own massive free farmland, businesses, mines, businesses and are guilty of past crimes against humanity including the gukurahundi genocide in the early 1980s soon after independence where the tribalist Shona Fifth Brigade butchered over 20, 000 unarmed Ndebeles across Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.

Lest you forget, the now Vice President who is also the Minister of Health, Constantine Chiwenga was the then commander of One Brigade in Bulawayo, a key logistics centre for all Fifth Brigade attacks in Matebeleland.

The same military figures built up their wealth through the Chiadzwa diamond fields when they massacred civilians to drive them off the diamond fields using helicopter gunships in broad daylight as the military took over the diamond fields, hence why the big fish are filth rich multimillionaires, who own private jets, helicopters, latest models of vehicles, farms, businesses and more. They are not prepared to give away Zimbabwe a mineral rich land to the democratic people of Zimbabwe as they fear being hauled before the law and International Crime Bodies to face prosecution for their crimes against humanity.

Secondly, these oppressive dark forces fear that a restoration of the Rule of Law in Zimbabwe would lead to them losing their ill gotten wealth to the people. They are not ready to accept this and so they are always ready to kill in order to protect their ill gotten wealth and set up their families and descendants while the rest of Zimbabwe suffer.

If opposition could understand this simple back ground, then all opposition would unite and work as one against a common enemy, which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime by calling for round table talks with the generals and granting them immunity against all prosecution for past crimes against humanity, assuring them that their ill gotten wealth will not be touched when the people take back the motherland from this dictatorship.

The united opposition should then have a caretaker government ready to take over when the military step down and all army return to barracks.

It is important to swiftly bring in , much needed, Electoral Reforms, open up the rural areas to opposition, and activists, demilitarise rural areas, dismantle the whole Zanu pf structures from the head all the way down to the most basic structures such as the rural headmen, update the voters roll and avail the voters disc.

‘NEO-COLONIAL FORCES ARE HARD PRESSED TO DESTABILISE SADC IN PURSUIT OF REGIME CHANGE of all Former Liberation Movements a.k.a dictator clubs according to Obert Mpofu-ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration’.

Such a statement justifies the pressure piled on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to respect human rights, with the United States embassy in Harare also raising concern over the matter yesterday.

“Zimbabweans’ rights to freedom of expression, speech and association remain enshrined in their Constitution. Citizens exercising their civil rights, such as Godfrey Kurauone, Hopewell Chin’ono, Jacob Ngarivhume, should have those rights respected,” the US embassy tweeted.

Several civic, Christian and human rights organisations also slammed the State for using hate speech against perceived enemies, among them Catholic priests who recently called government to order.

The government described the Catholic bishops as “genocidal and evilminded” for calling it out on its increasing human rights violations.

Several human rights and political activists, journalists and opposition political supporters are languishing in remand prison, while others have been arrested, charged and released for alleged subversion.

Over 60 opposition members were abducted and tortured in the run-up to the July 31 protests, while more than 30 are in hiding.

Investigative journalist Chin’ono, who unmasked corruption involving US$60 million after senior government officials issued a tender to Drax International without due process, and opposition leader Ngarivhume are also languishing in prison after being denied bail for allegedly organising the anti-corruption protests.

Kurauone, an MDC Alliance activist and Masvingo councillor, was arrested after reporting to the police on July 31 as part of his bail conditions.

Several local, regional and international organisations and governments have condemned the gross human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

But government has denied that there is a human rights crisis in the country despite evidence of torture, abductions and arrests of innocent citizens who are viewed as enemies of the State.

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) whose pastoral letter called out the government over the deteriorating human rights situation, was seen as a ploy to “sow seeds of internecine strife as a prelude to civil war and national disintegration” by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has gained support from international, regional and local organisations.

The various organisations, in solidarity messages to the bishops, said Mnangagwa’s government must address the human rights issues and acknowledge that there is a crisis in the country which needs to be solved.

Pro-democracy leaders and human rights defenders under the banner Platform for Concerned Citizens (PCC) led by political scientist Ibbo Mandaza, Zimbabwe Peace Project director Jestina Mukoko, author Tsitsi Dangarembga, ex-Finance minister and Mavambo/Kusile/ Dawn party leader Simba Makoni and other human rights defenders who include Tony Reeler, Briggs Bomba, Godfrey Kanyenze and Frances Lovemore, yesterday castigated government for using hate speech against the bishops.

“We take the strongest possible exception to the attack on the ZCBC and in particular the defamatory attacks on the person of its chair, Archbishop Robert C Ndlovu. It can only be described as hate speech,” the PCC statement read.

“This is a scurrilous attack on the Catholic Church, one of the strongest domestic supporters of the people of Zimbabwe, which has maintained this support for decades, both before and after Independence.

“The ZCBC commitment to the people of Zimbabwe cannot be doubted or challenged by anyone, except selfserving hypocrites. Thus we call on all churches, national and regional, to express their support for the ZCBC, to express their distaste of the intolerance shown by Zanu-PF and the government of Zimbabwe to citizens exercising their constitutional rights.”

Recently, Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa lashed out at South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party after its secretary-general Ace Magashule expressed concern over the human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

However, the PCC said the move was “ample evidence that Zanu-PF government was unable to conduct itself as a responsible member of the regional and international communities” because it was now “intolerant to advises, even from esrtwhile comrades”.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) said the ZCBC pastoral letter echoed the groans of the people of Zimbabwe who are suffering the effects of the current crisis.

“As the bishops chronicle the tragic situation in Zimbabwe, they showed solidarity with the poor who have no one to defend them in the current situation and call the society to show compassion. They reminded the government that servant leaders place the interests of their followers ahead of their self-interest and needs,” ZimRights said.

“We are appalled that such a message of peace, solidarity with the poor and call to dialogue has been met with hate and venom from the government of Zimbabwe. The response did not address any issues raised by the bishops.”

The organisation said raised concern over the use of hate speech against the bishops, particularly the ethnic attack on the person, identity and dignity of Ndlovu.

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) said it was worrying that the government was consistently not taking responsibility for its own failings characterised by corruption, policy inconsistency and failure to unite the nation towards a common vision.

“The denialism that characterises the government of Zimbabwe’s handling of criticism has now become a deeply worrying trend. The blame shifting labelling of critical voices as regime change agents and terrorists smacks of the government’s unwillingness or inability to engage on the basis of ideas as well as robbing citizens of any hope that thing can improve,” ZCC said.

The ZCC said the government response to the ZCBC pastoral letter was overtly emotional and disrespectful for a formal communication, adding that using public media to utter disrespectful communication against the person of Ndlovu does not only present the government as inappropriately deploying State resources, but increases the toxicity already characterising public space.

Opposition Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) secretary-general Albert Gumbo said:”APA is taken aback, but not surprised, at the reaction of the Government of Zimbabwe to the pastoral letter issued by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference on the current situation in Zimbabwe. For the sake of clarity, and with reference to this particular context, APA would like to point out the following undeniable facts regarding the history of the Catholic Church in the Rhodesia era and independent Zimbabwe.

“During the armed struggle, Zimbabwe benefited from the moral high ground of a just cause as well as the support of a powerful ally in the church. The Catholic Church went as far as providing refuge, in dangerous times, for liberation fighters at its institutions, such as Silveira House.”

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa also voiced concern and described the diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops as unfortunate and shocking.

“The church, being the moral compass and conscience guardians, must speak truth to power in any society. Government’s vitriol and diatribe aimed at the Zimbabwe Catholic bishops’ position on the current political and economic instability is evidence that Zimbabwe is, indeed, in turmoil,” Chamisa posted on Facebook. Sibusiso Ngwenya – BBC newsday,

