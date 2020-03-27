- PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SIGNED THE LARGEST-ever US financial stimulus package, worth $2tn (£1.7tn), as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
- BREAKING NEWS: CRISIS: PM Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street at a time of global health crisis
- DYSON HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE UK government for 10,000 ventilators to support efforts by the country's National Health Service to treat coronavirus patients.
- US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS ORDERED GENERAL MOTORS TO MAKE VENTILATORS ventilators for coronavirus patients after attacking the car giant's chief executive.
- Ex ZANU-PF YOUTH LEADER Godfrey Tsenengamu, who was expelled , pleads for forgiveness from the people of Zimbabwe as he claims to have seen the light.
He said he had experienced mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough, but would continue to lead the government.
England’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he had also tested positive while England’s Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has shown symptoms.
Another 181 people died with the virus in the past day, figures showed.
Another 181 people died with the virus in the past day, figures showed.

It takes the total number of UK deaths to 759, with 14,543 confirmed cases.