- The NHS has been told “there will be a significant reduction” in COVID vaccine appointments and supply from the end of March 2021, according to a leaked letter.
- MDC Alliance MPs Biti, Madzimure, Chikwinya and 3 other MPs have been recalled from parliament by their former party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
- Gokwe South Rural district council chief executive Velani has died after 2 strokes in 3 months.
- BREAKING NEWS: Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and Senator James Makore have joined Zanu PF.
- PDP sec gen Rukanda has recalled MP Biti , MP Madzimure , MP Chikwinya, MP Phulu , MP Mahlangu and MP Tsunga from parliament
The two are currently in a meeting with President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare.
President Mnangagwa welcomes Senator James Makore at State House, this afternoon
The meeting is also being attended by Zanu PF national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira and Politburo member Cde Lovemore Matuke. herald
Photo-Obert Gutu meets Presidet Mnangagwa at statehouse