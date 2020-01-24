BREAKING NEWS: High Court judge Christopher Dube-Banda orders VP Rtd Chiwenga ordered to return children to his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga within 24 hours

BREAKING NEWS: ZIMBABWE’S High Court judge Christopher Dube-Banda orders Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga to return children to his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga within 24 hours and allow her access to their home in Borrowdale Brooke, Orchid property in Domboshawa and their cars.

The court said Marry has a right to access her matrimonial house until the divorce matter is finalised.

Justice Banda further blasted General Chiwenga for using the army to bar his wife from accessing family property. –

