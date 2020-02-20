BREAKING NEWS: MASS SHOOTINGS IN HANAU STATE OF HESSEN EAST OF FRANKFURT GERMANY 25 km away, leaves 8 people dead and several injured.

At approximately 22:00 local time, 21:00 GMT, gunmen shot eight people dead and at least five people were injured in two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau.

The suspected shooters have not yet been arrested, after , fleeing the scenes of massacre, at a bar in the city centre (3killed), and in Hanau’s Kesselstadt neighbourhood (5 killed).

A dark-coloured vehicle carrying an unknown number of shooters, was spotted leaving the scene of massacre and no motive for the attack has been established yet.

Only four days ago there was another shooting in Berlin, near a Turkish comedy show at the Tempodrom concert venue, which left one person dead. Sibusiso Ngwenya– More news to follow.

WELCOME EVERYONE: 297,638 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 297,638 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,766 likes

24,814 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,851

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4

photo-Washington Post