- BREAKING NEWS: Passport-Free Travel Between Zimbabwe and Botswana using only national IDs for citizens of both countries
In a groundbreaking development, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a transformative agreement that allows citizens of Zimbabwe and Botswana to travel between the two nations using only their ID cards.
This reciprocal deal eliminates the need for passports, marking a significant stride in regional cooperation.
More to follow
Source – Byo24