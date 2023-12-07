BREAKING NEWS: Passport-Free Travel Between Zimbabwe and Botswana using only national IDs for citizens of both countries

In a groundbreaking development, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a transformative agreement that allows citizens of Zimbabwe and Botswana to travel between the two nations using only their ID cards.

This reciprocal deal eliminates the need for passports, marking a significant stride in regional cooperation.

More to follow

Source – Byo24