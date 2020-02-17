BREAKING NEWS: Poisonous mushroom left 3 dead, 6 hospitalised after eating supper with a poisonous mushroom on Saturday evening.

BREAKING: Poisonous mushroom left 3 dead, 6 hospitalised after eating supper with a poisonous mushroom on Saturday evening.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands BureauThree family members in the Chaka area of Chirumanzu died while six others are hospitalised after eating supper with a poisonous mushroom on Saturday evening.

Member of Parliament for the area Cde Prosper Machando said one of the deceased family member left behind an infant following the tragedy.

“It’s a tragedy which struck a family here in Chaka, after they consumed poisonous mushroon. I am on the ground as we speak organising funeral and burial arrangements for the deceased, the other six family members are admitted at Driefontein Hospital and we continue to pray for their quick recovery,” said Cde Machando. More to follow…Herald

