BREAKING NEWS: PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and government will lift requirements for mask wearing from 19 July 2021

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

BREAKING NEWS: PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and government will lift requirements for mask wearing from 19 July 2021. Government will reopen all remaining businesses and night clubs can open with no limits on capacity from 19 July 2021 in Britain. Sibusiso Ngwenya.

Leave a Comment