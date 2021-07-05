- BREAKING NEWS: PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and government will lift requirements for mask wearing from 19 July 2021
- MUGABE'S SON IN LAW AND DAUGHTER, STRUGGLE TO complete their multimillion dollar mansion.
- SIBANGILIZWE Nkomo, son of the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo we need new leaders to rescue us from Zanu-PF's ruinous rule and fulfil his father's vision of a free, just and prosperous nation.
- After part of the 12-storey Miami block collapsed on 24 June, 24 died, and 121 are missing, search is suspended ahead of the controlled demolition of the rest of the building as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
- UK-REGISTERED OIL COMPANY Coven Energy Limited with strong South African links, US$850 million investment proposal to construct Zimbabwe's second fuel pipeline in a deal that is set to rattle the country's fuel industry and dismantle businessman Kuda Tagwirei's Sakunda monopoly,
BREAKING NEWS: PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and government will lift requirements for mask wearing from 19 July 2021. Government will reopen all remaining businesses and night clubs can open with no limits on capacity from 19 July 2021 in Britain. Sibusiso Ngwenya.