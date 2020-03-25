BREAKING NEWS: PRINCE CHARLES has tested for Covid 19

BREAKING NEWS: PRINCE CHARLES the prince of Wales, has tested for Covid 19. The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla has been tested but she is not positive for Covid 19. It has still not been ascertained from whom the Prince caught Covid 19 as he has a high public engagement itinerary. The two are now in isolation at Birkhall in Scotland. Its not clear yet if the Queen has been tested for Covid 19. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya Town and Coutry