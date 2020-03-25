BREAKING NEWS: PRINCE CHARLES has tested for Covid 19

- THE United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens to leave Zimbabwe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
- CORONA VIRUS:-UK PUBLIC will be able to conduct coronavirus antibody tests at home within a matter of days, rather than weeks and months.
- MPILO Central Hospital clinical director Solwayo Ngwenya says mass quarantine is necessary in the face of (COVID-19), which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.
- OVER 8,077 CORONA VIRUS cases confirmed in the UK, 130 confirmed cases in Sheffield, out of a local population of 582,506
- The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association have gone on strike due to the coronavirus pandemic which is spreading across the world.
BREAKING NEWS: PRINCE CHARLES the prince of Wales, has tested for Covid 19. The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla has been tested but she is not positive for Covid 19. It has still not been ascertained from whom the Prince caught Covid 19 as he has a high public engagement itinerary. The two are now in isolation at Birkhall in Scotland. Its not clear yet if the Queen has been tested for Covid 19. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya Town and Coutry