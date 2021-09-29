BREAKING NEWS: RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE RELEASES LIST OF MONEY LAUNDERERS MEASURES AGAINST INDIVIDUALS abusing phone services and social media, to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money-laundering activities.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has identified individuals listed hereunder who are abusing mobile telecommunications services and other social media platforms to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities. Wake up Zimbabwe, these are nonentities, the real financial criminals are filthy rich corrupt senior government officials including the President Mnangagwa, and family such as Henrietta Rushwaya, and manymore we have watched flaunting their wealth across social and mainstream media, yet the government shows these people as the ones holding back Zimbabwe,..haaa?

The Zimbabwe government is even financed by multimillionaires known to be closely associated to President Mnangagwa including close family members who are now on travel sanctions list to USA etc,..come on,..wake up Zimbabwe, ..utter nonsense!The FIU has instructed banks, mobile money operators and other financial service providers to identify and freeze any accounts operated by these individuals and, further, to bar them from accessing financial services for a period of two years, with immediate effect. The FIU has also requested the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to bar the said individuals from operating mobile phone lines. The FIU, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to monitor various social media and bank accounts to identify and take action against perpetrators of illicit dealings. Over and above the corrective measures of barring the delinquent individuals from accessing banking and financial services and operating mobile phone lines, the FIU has forwarded their names and particulars to law enforcement agencies for prosecution. Members of the public who have information that may assist in identifying more perpetrators are urged to contact the FIU on WhatsApp numbers 0714039897 or 0780434475. – Byo24

