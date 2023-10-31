BREAKING NEWS: SADCC finally breaks silence and puts closure on Zimbabwe 2023 elections

BREAKING: SADC finally breaks silence and puts closure on Zimbabwe 2023 elections

The South African Development Committee (SADC) has congratulated Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa for holding peaceful and credible elections with the highest standard.

This was expressed by SADC Chairperson and President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço during the opening of the SADC Extraordinary Summit held virtually on Tuesday.

Said Lourenço, “Your Excellencies allow me congratulate President Emmerson Mnangwa of Zimbabwe and His Majesty King Mswati III, the King of Eswatini for the exemplary elections that were recently conducted in your countries where tranquiity and the orderly mannwer in which they took place constituted major victory of democracy and a contribution to peace,stability and harmony among all living forces of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

“Allow me to express our hope that this same spirit could also be seen in the elections that will take place in the Reublic of Madascar and the Demoratic Republic of Congo.”

The endorsement of the outcome of Zimbabwe elections by the regional bloc bring a closure to the much hyped notion by leaders of CCC that SADC will have no kind words for Zimbabwe.

Source – Byo24