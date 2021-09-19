BREAKING NEWS: South Africa Johannesburg’s Zimbabwean mayor Jolee Dee Matongo who was elected only last month, has died in a car crash

BREAKING NEWS: South Africa Johannesburg’s Zimbabwean mayor Jolee Dee Matongo who was elected only last month, has died in a car crash after the ANC program in Soweto which was led by party President Cyril Ramaphosa. – source online

