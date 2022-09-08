- BRIGADIER CHARLES KANETA (64) has died
- BREAKING NEWS:-The Queen has died
- Liz Truss: 56th UK prime minister installs allies in key cabinet roles.
- JOMA BUS ROLLS BACK and crashes at Boterekwa gorge killing a passenger
- FORMER NSSA boss Rob Vela sues RnB superstar Joe Thomas for US$368,00 after artist snubs mega birthday bash
BREAKING NEWS: BUCKING HAM PALACE has announced the death of her royal highness the Majesty Queen Elizabeth the second.
more news to follow! PRINCE CHARLES IS now the King of England. More news to follow!