BREAKING NEWS:-The Queen has died

BREAKING NEWS: BUCKING HAM PALACE has announced the death of her royal highness the Majesty Queen Elizabeth the second.

more news to follow! PRINCE CHARLES IS now the King of England. More news to follow!

