BREAKING NEWS: Thokozani Khupe the former MDC-T Deputy Prime Minister has been suspended by Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T over various allegations that have been levelled against her.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Party Spokesperson Witness Dube said:

The MDC T wishes to advise that First Vice President Dr Thokozani Khupe has been suspended. A letter dated 12 January 2022 was personallydelivered to Dr Khupe and her legal team. The suspension was with immediate effect, pending investigations into the various allegations

levelled against her.

Investigations are being conducted by a team led by the party’s Arbiter General. The suspension is in line with the party constitution and is as a

result of certain issues that arose. Once the said issues are investigated and fully resolved, the party will communicate such.

Thokozani is set to address the nation through a press conference on Friday.

Source – Byo24News