BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwe opens borders to persons who must have had undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe. “All ports of entry have been opened. All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe.

“All ports of entry have been opened. All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and be fully vaccinated. Those with a booster shot have an entry advantage,” said Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting.

Source – Byo24