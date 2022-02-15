- Former Zimbabwe Warriors player hijacked and killed in South Africa.
- BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwe opens borders to persons who must have had undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe. "All ports of entry have been opened. All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe.
- THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has, fares from ZW$50 to ZW$80 for buses and ZW$80 to ZW$100 for commuter Kombis
- MNANGAGWA'S administration blocked from seizing Jonathan Moyo's Mazowe farm after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the exiled former cabinet minister.
- SOUTH AFRICAN media personality Minnie Dlamini and husband Quinton Jones have announced their separation after four years of marriage.
“All ports of entry have been opened. All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and be fully vaccinated. Those with a booster shot have an entry advantage,” said Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting.
Source – Byo24