BREAKING NEWS:’10 PEOPLE including Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia’

BREAKING NEWS:10 PEOPLE including Wagner mercenary fighter group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash in Russia.

The plane, a n Embraer Legacy jet had 7 passengers and 3 crew on board. A video reportedly confirmed by the BBC, shows a plane falling from the sky. Grey Zone, a Wagner linked telegram channel, stated that Prigozhin was a passenger on board the flight.

The plane was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg when it crashed 60 miles north of the Russian capital, Moscow. More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya

Source, Reuters, BBC, Outkick.