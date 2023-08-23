- ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION (Zec) says presidential election results will be announced by 28 August 2023.
- BREAKING NEWS:'10 PEOPLE including Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia'
- HEATH Streak is confirmed alive, not dead as in fake news.
- Surgeons in Oxford have carried out the first womb transplant in the UK.
- Lauren Taylor was just 16 when she was raped by a Metropolitan Police officer in 2010.
BREAKING NEWS:’10 PEOPLE including Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia’
BREAKING NEWS:10 PEOPLE including Wagner mercenary fighter group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash in Russia.
The plane, a n Embraer Legacy jet had 7 passengers and 3 crew on board. A video reportedly confirmed by the BBC, shows a plane falling from the sky. Grey Zone, a Wagner linked telegram channel, stated that Prigozhin was a passenger on board the flight.
The plane was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg when it crashed 60 miles north of the Russian capital, Moscow. More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya
Source, Reuters, BBC, Outkick.