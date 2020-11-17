- BREAKING NEWS:100 Pupils at Ngwenya mission, John Tallach School in Ntabazinduna test positive for covid-19
- ONE of Binga district's long serving chiefs, Chief Sinamagonde 78 of Lusulu has died .
- SIX MINE WORKERS ARE REPORTEDLY STILL TRAPPED IN a mine shaft which collapsed last Tuesday at Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini.
- SA HAS ISSUED AN ARREST WARRANT for millionaire pastor Shepard Bushiri, who skipped bail and fled home to Malawi.
- THREE Gweru City Council (GCC) employees died on the spot after a tyre burst and car crash into a tree at the 98km peg along Harare- Masvingo road.
BREAKING NEWS:100 Pupils at Ngwenya mission, John Tallach School in Ntabazinduna have tested positive for covid-19. More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya.