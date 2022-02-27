BREAKING NEWS:Zanu-pf kills 1, injures 17Chamisa supporters with iron bars, spears and machetes

BREAKING NEWS: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters with iron bars, spears and machetes.

At least 17 have been hospitalized while 1 person sadly lost his life following an act of violence by suspected ZANU PF thugs during CCC President Nelson Chamisa’s address in Kwekwe today.

The suspected hooligans allegedly used spears, machetes and iron bars to assault the victims.

More details to follow…

Photos-nehanda

Source – Byo24News