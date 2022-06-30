BREAKING: Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) bosses arrested

Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Limited bosses Pius Manamike and Maxiwell Njanji have been arrested on graft allegations.

The two were arrested last night and are sent to appear in court today.

The pair is not new to corruption allegations as they were arrested for allegedly defrauding US$2 million from Cottco in 2018 and were released on $500 bail each by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Njanji is eying ZANU PF Mazowe Central seat and has been splashing US dollars in the constituency in a bid to win the electorate.

Source – Byo24