- Long-serving Zimpapers Masvingo Correspondent Walter Mswazie ,45 died from kidney failure at Makurira Memorial Clinic today.
- TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BRITONS stranded abroad by the coronavirus will be flown home under a new arrangement between the government and airlines.
- BRIGHTHOUSE COLLAPSE came minutes before Italian restaurant chain Carluccio's also fell into administration.
- BrightHouse - the biggest rent-to-own operator in the UK - has collapsed, after an influx of compensation claims for selling to people, many on low incomes and difficulty to access credit from mainstream lenders unable to repay and its shops were then shut owing to coronavirus restrictions on retailers.
- Zimbabweans fled towns yesterday to their rural homes for food security over the 21-day Corona lockdown which came into effect last night
