BRITAIN BRACES FOR STORM DENNIS, high winds and heavy rains weather this weekend, as Met Office issues four days of ‘danger to life’ warnings, just a week after Storm Ciara battered the country, UK BRACES FOR STORM DENNIS, high winds and heavy rains weather this weekend, as Met Office issues four days of ‘danger to life’ warnings, just a week after Storm Ciara battered the country, Storm Dennis will bring , perhaps more than a month of rainfall in just 24 hours to Britain. In many areas. communities are still reeling from the after effects of Storm Ciara and fervently working on cleaning up the storm damage, To many people, these weather patterns are the new life we should be prepared for as climate change takes its toll upon planet earth, More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 296,108 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 296,108 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,728 likes24,777 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,837https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4