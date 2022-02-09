BRITAIN’S HEALTH MINISTER Gillian Keegan: sorry for not ending meeting after positive covid test

BRITAIN’S HEALTH MINISTER Gillian Keegan:sorry for not ending meeting after positive Covid result

A health minister has apologised for continuing a meeting despite discovering she had tested positive for Covid.

Gillian Keegan said she found out her result during a visit on Tuesday, after taking a “precautionary” lateral flow test beforehand.

She added she briefly continued her meeting, with a group of bereaved fathers, with their consent.

But she said “on reflection” this was “an error of judgment on my part”.

One of the fathers told the BBC they agreed to keep talking whilst she moved further away, and Ms Keegan had “nothing to apologise for”.

On Tuesday, Ms Keegan tweeted: “When I was told my test was positive, I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide.

“I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories,” she said.

She added: “I should have immediately ended the meeting, and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part.

“I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made.”

Ms Keegan was meeting bereaved fathers Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen about their campaign for suicide awareness classes in schools.

On Wednesday, Mr Palmer confirmed to the BBC that she had informed them of her positive result during the meeting.

He added: “She put her coat on and started to prepare to leave. We were already at a social distance but decided to move a little further away to be even safer.

“We agreed to keep talking to her as she waited for her car, and as she stood in the doorway.

“She has nothing to apologise for as far as we’re concerned. It was a very positive meeting, and she was charming.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he said that “masks were put on” during the meeting.

In her tweets, Ms Keegan, the Conservative MP for Chichester, added that she was now isolating at home and “fortunately feel fine”.

First elected in 2017, she was made a care minister at the health department as part of Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle last September.

A spokesman for Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he had spoken to Ms Keegan, who “has taken responsibility for her actions and made a full apology”.

“He accepts her apology and continues to support her in her role,” BBC.