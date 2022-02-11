- BRITAIN'S MOST SENIOR POLICE OFFICER, DAME CRESSIDA DICK stands down as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.
- MNANGAGWA COMMISSIONED 115 new buses for ZUPCO.
- 'IF NOT FOR CHINA'S SUPPORT MLISWA'S statement would be scribbled on a piece of paper, in a candle-lit room, and never find its way onto a functioning internet,'-Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe
- Sibanda, who fatally stabbed two soldiers, went "insane" and started tearing his prison garb, shouting and screaming in court
- MNANGAGWA OFFERS title deeds to tens of thousands of Harare illegal residents ahead of March 26 elections
BRITAIN’S MOST SENIOR POLICE OFFICER, DAME CRESSIDA DICK stands down as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner. She says the mayor of London no longer has confidence in my leadership. BBC